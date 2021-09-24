Mecklenburg County preparing to administer Pfizer COVID-19 boosters next week

In a statement, Health Director Gibbie Harris said Mecklenburg County is awaiting more guidance from North Carolina officials but will prepare boosters on Sept. 27.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials said they are preparing to administer booster shots for recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday, Sept. 27 at all public health sites.

The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recommended boosters to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health conditions. The extra doses will be given once those patients are at least six months past their second Pfizer shot.

Walensky also recommended boosters for people who are age 18 to 64 and are health care workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure. That recommendation went against a CDC advisory committee's counsel, but Walensky said in a statement that "it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact."

"While we are awaiting additional clinical guidance from the CDC and specific guidance from NC DHHS, Mecklenburg County Public Health will be prepared to provide third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals on Monday, September 27 at all public health vaccine sites," Health Director Gibbie Harris said in a statement.

WCNC Charlotte contacted Atrium Health and Novant Health, two of the largest vaccine providers in the region, for their Pfizer booster plans. Atrium said they are still awaiting approval from North Carolina health officials and expect to know more on Friday, Sept. 24. Novant said they hope to have their plans finalized by Monday, Sept. 27.

