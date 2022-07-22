Several Charlotte-area counties rise to CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

Each week, the CDC looks at a combination of metrics, including hospitalizations and new cases, to determine each county’s risk.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The BA.5 subvariant continues to cause a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Several counties in the Charlotte area have moved into the CDC's highest COVID-19 level when it comes to community spread.

It’s how the CDC indicates the level of risk in your specific area, and in the high level, the CDC recommends masking indoors.

“However you slice it, there’s a lot of COVID-19 out there," Dr. David Priest with Novant Health, said.

It’s all fueled by the BA.5 subvariant of omicron, the most contagious strain yet.

According to the CDC, four weeks ago, only four of the 100 North Carolina counties were in the high zone. The next week, that number bumped up to 18 counties. Last week, 41 counties were orange and now, the latest data released Thursday shows 50 counties in the state are at the highest level.

Mecklenburg County has not moved out of the medium level yet.

“Before we get there if we can continue to get folks engaged and get them to know that covid is spreading and it's here and while we hoped we’d have a quieter period in the summer, we’re not," Mecklenburg County Health Director, Dr. Raynard Washington, said.

However, several surrounding counties were upgraded this week, including Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Cabarrus and Rowan County.

“We’ve seen a slow increase over the last few weeks so we are not surprised about this but we are concerned," Rowan County Health Director, Alyssa Harris, said.

Harris said hospitalizations are going up but luckily, cases are not as severe and the healthcare systems are not overwhelmed.

She’s seeing a lot of people get reinfected because of the BA.5 subvariant, which has the ability to evade immunity from vaccines or past infections.

“We should be encouraging everyone who is in an indoor, crowded space to go back to masking, to consider social distancing, of course washing your hands staying home if you’re sick," Harris said. "Those really basic things that we can do can really reduce the spread of illness during this time.”

