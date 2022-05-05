COVID-19 presence grows again in NC, Mecklenburg Public Health Director pegs trends on two main factors

After several weeks of stability and even declines in the COVID-19 numbers, Mecklenburg County is reporting new rises.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are asking people to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations and take other precautions as the virus shows new signs of resurgence.

According to a county update, seven straight weeks of "stable or decreasing" COVID-19 metrics have been snapped by rises starting early this month.

The statement comes a day after North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services gave its weekly virus update, showing cases, viral particles in the wastewater, and hospitalizations on the rise.

Wednesday's state dashboard shows 12.2 million COVID-19 particles in the wastewater, which is 10 times higher than post-surge lows six weeks ago. The good news: While on a slight rise, COVID-related hospitalizations are still close to record-lows, sitting close to 400 patients. The trends indicate that more people might be getting sick from the virus, but not sick enough to be hospitalized.

Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg Public Health Director, said the new increases are likely tied to spring holidays and the omicron subvariant BA.2 gaining dominance.

North Carolina's COVID-19 dashboard shows BA.2 is at least 91% of new cases, with most other circulating strains being some version of omicron.

In addition to staying current on vaccinations, which means full vaccination, plus a booster for those 12 and older, and possibly an additional booster for those 50 and older, Mecklenburg Public Health also asks at-risk people to mask up in indoor public areas.

It considers those who are not current on vaccinations, are 50 or older, or have chronic health conditions to be at risk.