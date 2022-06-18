First wave of COVID vaccines for kids under 5 available Monday, NC health leaders say

Pfizer and Moderna shots have just been approved for the youngest age group.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health leaders say COVID-19 shots for the youngest children eligible to be vaccinated will be available in a matter of days.

On Saturday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave her endorsement of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children aged 6 months to under 5 years. This means about 18 million kids will be able to get the shots, but how many actually will is still to be seen. Less than a third of kids aged 5 to 11 have been immunized against the coronavirus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) said in a news release just minutes after Walensky's endorsement vaccines for kids under 5 would be available across the Tar Heel state as early as Monday. That's when the first wave of shipments is expected, but NCDHHS urged parents and guardians to coordinate with their child's pediatrician, medical provider, or local health department for more details on availability.

“Many parents and families have been eagerly awaiting a vaccine to protect our youngest North Carolinians,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “These vaccines are the best way to protect children from COVID-19 -- they are safe, effective and free.”

While children between the ages of 3 and 5 can receive a shot at a pharmacy or grocery store in addition to a doctor's office or health center, children under the age of 3 can't be vaccinated by a pharmacist in North Carolina. Parents and guardians can find a nearby vaccine provider on the state government's MySpot tool online.

NCDHHS notes the vaccine doses for children in this age group are smaller than other age groups and differs from the shots approved for kids aged 5 to 11. Booster shots are not authorized for the under-5 age group.

Pfizer's vaccine series is currently authorized for three shots, while Moderna's series has two authorized shots. A third shot from Moderna is undergoing testing, with data expected later in the summer.

In clinical trials, NCDHHS says there were no safety concerns or serious side effects for either vaccine option. Temporary and minimal side effects possible include a sore arm, headache, and being tired and achy for up to two days.

All COVID shots for patients aged 6 months and up can be received for free, even without health insurance and regardless of immigration status.