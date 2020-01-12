Data shows which places are seeing the most COVID-19 spread in North Carolina

The data, based on contract tracing and voluntary reporting, highlights areas with covid clusters, cases and deaths.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State data is shedding a light on what types of places are seeing the most COVID-19 spread in North Carolina.

WCNC Charlotte is looking at everything from places you work to where you eat and where your children go to learn.

A cluster is defined as at least 5 cases scientifically linked within 14 days of each other.

"Our trends are worrisome," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary.

And as North Carolina metrics move in the wrong direction, we’re learning about some of the places where spread has been happening.

The data shows meat and poultry processing had the highest number of cases in any workplace, with more than 4,000 cases and 20 deaths.

As for food and drink, restaurants had more cases and deaths than bars and breweries.

"I wouldn’t take that to say it’s safer to go to a bar or brewery than it is to go to a restaurant," said dr. Robert Robinson. "I think it probably shakes out to the pure and total numbers who are frequenting those establishments."

The data also shows schools and colleges had more cases than child care, but child care had more deaths.

Of community events, religious gatherings had the highest number of deaths associated with covid clusters -- with 27 deaths.

Independent living facilities had more cases and deaths than apartments, according to the data.

And there were more than 270 cases and 3 deaths associated with healthcare settings.

"What we really suggest is limiting any unnecessary exposure," said Dr. Robinson. "If you don’t have to go out, the guidance is not to."