CMS Board of Education requests school staff be a priority for coronavirus vaccine

In a letter sent to top health officials, the board requests those working directly with students or in schools receive the vaccine after health care providers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMS Board of Education is formally requesting school staff be a top priority to receive the Coronavirus vaccine when it is available.

On Tuesday, the board sent a letter to Dr. Nathaniel Smith with the CDC, Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Gibbie Harris, the Mecklenburg County Health Director.

The board is requesting that when a vaccine is available, any K-12 staff member that works directly with students or in a school be priority to receive the vaccine, after health care providers. The letter says the priority would be in the best interest of students and staff.

CMS is the second largest school district in the state.

Under the current plan laid out by North Carolina leaders, teachers and school staff are included in phase 2 of the distribution. Also included in that group are adults with chronic health conditions, those over the age of 65, migrant workers, prisoners and homeless shelter residents.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released new data relating to Covid-19 cases in schools Tuesday afternoon. The new numbers show there have been 23 new cases of Covid-19 among staff members. For reference, there are 19,106 staff members within CMS.

Twenty-two new cases have been reported among students, according to the latest data. There are 41,688 students in the district who are reporting for in-person learning.

Currently, CMS is slowly transitioning into Plan B, a mix of in person and virtual learning. So far, all kindergarten to 5th graders are getting 2 days of in person learning. Monday, middle schoolers who attend K-8 schools returned.

Middle schoolers who go to a traditional middle school and high schoolers are set to return on January 5.