CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte oncologist and epidemiologist who previously worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci has been leading the way in helping Atrium hospitals shape their strategy in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Laura Musslewhite has worked around the world to fight SARS, Zika and AIDS. She has worked with the one doctor everyone now knows by name, Dr. Fauci, who is now the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Dr. Fauci is becoming more legend than man,” she said. “He was a legend, even when I was back at NIAID in his lab 10 years ago. He always did prioritize evidence first so if there was a disagreement, his comment was often 'show me the science.'”

Musslewhite is now on the front lines in Charlotte battling the coronavirus pandemic. Her background as an epidemiologist has come in handy in helping craft the hospital’s strategy for dealing with this global pandemic.

“I think it has been successful. I think focusing on a surge is what we needed to do to begin with and now we have to focus on what re-entry looks like and what the new normal looks like,” Musslewhite explained. “More importantly, how do we pivot back when the curve starts shifting in a direction we don’t like.”

Musslewhite says we’re just getting over the first hump.

“The curve is probably going to look quite wavy, probably for two years, so we’re in this for the foreseeable future,” she said. “It will ebb and flow and how we respond to that will really determine how well we do.”

But Musslewhite says she is hopeful as the city prepares to at least start figuring out the new norm.

“I think we have guarded optimism now that were focusing on re-entry, other priorities,” she said. “How do we deliver care safely and effectively? That is a little different and going to hinge upon testing.”

Musslewhite says she believes American culture is going to have to change because of the coronavirus. She says social distancing, or as she calls it physical distancing, will be with us for months if not years. She also says she thinks handshaking is likely a thing of the past.

