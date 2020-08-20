Doctors say CBD sales are up due to the concern of the coronavirus

Prime Sunshine CBD CEO and Founder Ellen Tache says the most common issues she’s seen is increased stress, anxiety and trouble sleeping.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Demand at Prime Sunshine CBD has quadrupled with more customers coming in to treat increased stress and anxiety

Prime Sunshine is the first CBD company in North Carolina and the first dispensary in Charlotte. Now the business is seeing an unexpected boost from more customers seeking treatment due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

“I will say since COVID-19 we’ve seen demand for our products quadruple.,” Tacher said.

The products at Prime Sunshine are grown from all-natural plants that are pharmacist formulated. The CBD can be then be consumed through topicals, edibles, oils, and capsules.

Customer Joel Siegel says he started using CBD for the first time since the start of quarantine and has already noticed a significant difference.

“I was a skeptic, I’m not a skeptic anymore, “Siegel said. “It’s giving me a quality of life I thought I’d never have.”