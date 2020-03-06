x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

coronavirus

Durham second-grader dies after fight with coronavirus

Her family wants to get across the message that even children are not immune to COVID-19.
Credit: WRAL (NBC)

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham community is mourning the loss of a young girl who died after a fight with COVID-19.

Aurea Soto Morales, a second-grader at Creekside Elementary School, died Monday after she was hospitalized at UNC for complications from coronavirus.

She started feeling sick last Thursday, May 28. She was tested for COVID-19. Later, she had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

Family members said she experienced swelling in her brain. She eventually went into a coma and passed away.

Her family wants to get across the message that even children are not immune to COVID-19.  

Click here to continue reading on WRAL.com.

Credit: WRAL (NBC)

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Want to help the BLM movement? Support local black-owned businesses and vote.

City of Charlotte to host community forums after incident between police and protesters

Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

Chauvin charges elevated to 2nd-degree murder in Floyd's death, 3 other officers charged