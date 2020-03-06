Durham second-grader dies after fight with coronavirus

Her family wants to get across the message that even children are not immune to COVID-19.

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham community is mourning the loss of a young girl who died after a fight with COVID-19.

Aurea Soto Morales, a second-grader at Creekside Elementary School, died Monday after she was hospitalized at UNC for complications from coronavirus.

She started feeling sick last Thursday, May 28. She was tested for COVID-19. Later, she had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

Family members said she experienced swelling in her brain. She eventually went into a coma and passed away.

