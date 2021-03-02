Emergency field hospital in Lenoir closing

Since it opened on Jan. 7, Samaritan’s Purse medical personnel have cared for 78 patients at the 30-bed unit.

LENOIR, N.C. — An emergency field hospital in Lenoir is closing Wednesday, Samaritan's Purse confirms.

The temporary field hospital was deployed on Jan. 1 to help meet the overwhelming number of coronavirus cases that inundated western North Carolina hospitals. Since it opened on Jan. 7, Samaritan’s Purse medical personnel have cared for 78 patients at the 30-bed unit.

"We are so thankful to be able to close the field hospital as this means that case numbers have reached a point where the local healthcare system will be able to meet the need," Samaritan's Purse said.

The unit only took patients who were COVID-positive but did not need the support of a ventilator.