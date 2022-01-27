Where to get a free at-home COVID test kit this weekend

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to access a local testing site or purchase at-home test kits can get free tests this Saturday, Jan. 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County announced Thursday that free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available for residents on Jan. 29.

The county said those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to access a local testing site or purchase at-home test kits, can get free tests this Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at two locations:

J.M. Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Central Piedmont Community College - Harper Campus, 315 W Hebron St, Charlotte, NC 28273 (Distribution will be in the large parking lot on Hebron Street, across from the main campus entrance.)

Entrances to the distribution sites will be blocked prior to the site opening. To ensure community safety, individuals will not be permitted to wait in line blocking roadways. Individuals will be redirected away from the site until space allows for additional site visitors.

For those seeking a test at the distribution sites, please be aware:

To best meet the urgent demand in the community, Public Health will provide up to four tests per household. The tests are available while supplies last.

No appointment is necessary; public health staff will offer kits based on a walk/drive-up basis.

Since at-home test kits do not require clinical supervision, a prescription from a health care provider is not required.