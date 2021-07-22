Doctor says it's 'unlikely' fully vaccinated people will get COVID-19 at a wedding

Wedding industry experts predict this fall to be one of the busiest ever for weddings after many couples postponed receptions or their entire wedding in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wedding season is in full swing in North Carolina after many couples postponed their celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey by The Knot, nearly half of couples, 47%, postponed their reception from 2020 to a later date, and 15% decided to postpone the entire wedding, with the majority setting dates in 2021.

This fall is expected to be one of the busiest ever for weddings, according to industry experts. Last summer, wedding venues in North Carolina were forced to limit capacity with only 10 people allowed at receptions.

Guest counts can return to normal this summer as North Carolina lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

If guests are still nervous to attend amid rising COVID-19 case counts across the country, Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonary and critical care physician for the Cleveland Clinic, urges guests to think about their risk tolerance.

"If you are fully vaccinated with a normal immune system, it is very unlikely that you are going to get infected and if you are, you are not likely to get very sick in any capacity,” said Khabbaza.

Doctors encourage potential guests to weigh their feelings of nervousness or anxiousness, consider the location, and how many people are expected to attend.

"It may be one of the first such events you've done in a year and a half or so,” said Khabbaza. “I would say just enjoy it and embrace it and try to ignore any noise or insecurities."

Khabbaza also suggests wearing a mask, even if you are vaccinated, to add a layer of protection.

"You will never regret an extra layer of caution, even if you are one of the few people who are masked,” said Khabbaza.