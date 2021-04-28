'We can bring back summer' | Gov. Cooper could lift more COVID mandates in May

The governor will provide more updates in a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Summer is just around the corner again for the country, but it's a still largely unusual season amidst the pandemic. As the world remained largely locked down by the spread of the coronavirus last year, the question at the forefront of everyone's mind: when can we get back to normal?

For North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, normal can come back soon.

"We can bring back summer to North Carolina," Cohen said in a recent update.

Previously, Gov. Cooper has said if more North Carolinians get vaccinated, the state could fully reopen by June 1. This would include easing the statewide mask mandate and lifting all social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by that date. Cooper is expected to announce the further lifting and expiration of executive orders on Wednesday, April 28.

Right now, establishments like restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms, pools, and more are under certain capacity restrictions and follow mask requirements as well. Those mask requirements are still on the table for at least the next 30 days, with Cooper saying "we're gonna continue to have a mask mandate through May".

In order to get the mandate eased, and to get other restrictions lifted, Cooper made an appeal to citizens, saying it's up to everyone to get North Carolina back to normal for summer.

"We need everybody to step up," he said.