She privately supported 'some level' of in-person learning, but Gibbie Harris says making a public recommendation is isn't 'helpful'

Mecklenburg County's health director addressed her support of schools re-opening following WCNC Charlotte's discovery of an email outlining her private stance.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Just days after our Defenders investigation revealed Mecklenburg County's health director supports some level of in-person learning, Gibbie Harris said Friday she doesn't think making a formal school re-opening recommendation is "terribly helpful."

Her words come in response to questions related to emails WCNC Charlotte obtained that show she privately shared her support of "some level of children in the school setting" with fellow health directors last month, but not school board members the next day.

"I think it's a very complicated situation, but I do believe that some kids are going to be better off in some level of in-person learning and we need to stay focused on that and do what we can to get them back into that situation," Harris said Friday.

Harris continues to believe getting kids back to school and parents back to school should remain Mecklenburg County's priority. She said in-person learning is especially important for Pre-K, elementary and maybe even middle school students.

While she's never publicly discouraged in-person learning, Harris has also never formally shared a recommendation with elected leaders.

"Number one, it's not just my decision," Harris said defending her approach.

Harris said she's working with Mecklenburg County's school districts and universities directly, following guidance from the state, monitoring the numbers and making adjustments to make sure students, faculty and staff are safe, but remaining flexible to meet the education needs of child in the process.

"I don't believe putting a specific date or recommendation on this at this point is helpful, especially as long as the school system, the universities and others are working so closely with us," Harris said.

In her July 14 email to fellow health directors, Harris explained her stance.

"I and my staff have been working with our school system for several months as they have been planning for re-opening," she wrote. "I've been careful not to recommend how they do things but what the public health implications could be in given scenarios. Bottom line here, even with high numbers, I am supportive of some level of children in the school setting with all of the protective/preventive methods solidly in place. I think the kids need it....as long as trends are somewhat stable and our hospitals are confident in their capacity the focus is more on maintaining what we have open and getting kids back to school – at least partially."

Harris' latest comments come as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education Member Sean Strain, District 6, is pushing for the district's Pre-K through 5th grade students to return to school by mid-September.