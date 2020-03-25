MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another big donation of those coveted N95 masks is about to hit Charlotte-area hospitals thanks to a unique partnership.

Lowe's, headquartered in Mooresville, is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to help them donate the masks they typically use for construction.

“There's so much fear and concern so if we can bring a little hope," said Laura Belcher, CEO of Habitat in the Charlotte region.

We're used to seeing Habitat for Humanity build hope by building houses. Now, that ray of light is coming from somewhere else.

It turns out Habitat uses N95 masks when working with drywall -- they've got about 12,000 masks that they're now giving to Charlotte-area doctors and nurses.

They're able to do it thanks to a partnership with Lowe's.

“We're working with Habitat for Humanity international -- love to implement this as a best practice across the country where we work with local affiliates, they make those donations and once work resumes Lowe's provide them with funds they need to get masks to do construction work," Betsy Conway, a Lowe's spokesperson, said.

Belcher says while everything surrounding COVID-19 can be sad or frightening, it provides an opportunity to step up.

“It's a call to action so everybody needs to do their part whether that's staying at home and social distancing or cleaning out the warehouse with masks then that's what we're going to do," Belcher said.

It's offering so much more than just the masks.

“We’re able to do something that brings a little bit of hope in a time that feels hopeless," Belcher said.

The masks have been in a warehouse, so Atrium will check them out and then distribute them to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of this pandemic.

