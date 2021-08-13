Lancaster County teen dies of COVID-19, coroner says

A 16-year-old in Lancaster County died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, the county coroner said.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins said the teen died on Thursday, Aug. 12 from coronavirus. It's unclear if this is the first teenage death related to COVID-19 in South Carolina this year.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 3,585 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths. So far, 8,847 people have died from COVID-19, according to DHEC data.

This death comes less than a week before most South Carolina schools start class. Under current state law, individual districts are not permitted to mandate face masks. Attorney General Alan Wilson said earlier this week that a mandate by the city of Columbia was in violation of state law and the city could face consequences.

Gov. Henry McMaster said the law is "crystal clear" that state funds will not be used to enforce mask mandates.

“South Carolina's economy must remain open, schools must remain open, parents cannot stay home with children all day," the governor said. "If parents want their children to wear masks, it is up to the parent.”

Wilson said the mandate violates a budget proviso passed by state lawmakers in June. He said it was lawmakers' intent to ban the mandating of masks, based on a "plain reading" of the clause.