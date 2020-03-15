CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter said its stores would start closing at 9 p.m. starting Sunday until further notice.

This will give the stores more time to clean and restock their shelves.

Here is what the statement said:

Harris Teeter is committed to providing an Incredible Place to Work and Shop. To focus on cleaning, replenishment, and the well-being of our valued associates, we will close our stores at 9 p.m. each night, effective Sunday, March 15, until further notice.

Publix

Publix Super Markets said its stores would start closing at 8 p.m. starting Saturday.

Here is what the statement said:

“To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.”

Walmart

Starting Sunday, 24-hour stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. "until further notice." Other locations will also have reduced hours.

Trader Joe's

Beginning Monday, March 16th and until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9:00am until 7:00pm to support our Crew Members in taking care of one another and our customers.

