LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Carolinas are making major changes to their business models after governors in both states prohibited people from dining in.

Jamie Head is trying to start a delivery model for his restaurant, Lake Wylie Brewing Company.

"It's been awful; it's been tough," he said. "We're all anxious."

Head said he's had to let go of workers, but he's still offering their families free meals.

He's also trying to help those in need by starting "Lil' Rocco's Challenge," which is named after his nephew who died last week of cancer.

If a customer pays five dollars, Head will make a pizza to donate to a struggling family.

"I want to make sure any neighbor," Head said. "Anyone that's hungry can get food."

Gaston County's Surf and Turf Lodge is starting curbside pick-up in place of its dining room.

Owner Melissa McMahan hopes this nod to the past will keep customers coming through.

"As the week goes and people are stuck at home that even driving to sit in the parking lot will be a treat," she said.