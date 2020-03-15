MATTHEWS, N.C. — Schools across the state of North Carolina will close Monday, March 16. It comes after Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order on Saturday.

All K-12 public schools across the state will be closed for at least two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper: All public K-12 schools in North Carolina to close for two weeks

Gov. Cooper acknowledged when making the announcement that it would impact children who depend on getting free meals at school. One restaurant in Matthews, North Carolina is hoping to help.

The Loyalist Market will be giving a free sandwich to any child that currently receives free lunches in the North Carolina school system, starting Tuesday, March 17 and going until March 30.

"We've been known to turn a bad situation into a good one before, so we're not taking any time to keep that trend going!" the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The children get to choose between grilled cheese, a ham sandwich or a turkey sandwich.

The restaurant said they hope to help get the community through "this unprecedented and challenging time."

One sandwich at a time.

The Loyalist Market Starting Tuesday (we're closed Mondays), we will be giving out a fre... e grilled cheese, ham sandwich, or turkey sandwich to any child currently receiving free lunches within the NC school system until March 30th. We've been known to turn a bad situation into a good one before, so we're not taking any time to keep that trend going!

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Coronavirus live updates: Trump tests negative, France shuts down

Real-time updates on coronavirus in the Carolinas

Charlotte man's test negative after getting sent to 'undisclosed location' for coronavirus screening

Harris Teeter closing early to clean, stock shelves during coronavirus outbreak

Lancaster schools to close amid coronavirus outbreak

List: Events canceled due to coronavirus

South Carolina’s price gouging law now in effect