Mecklenburg County Public Health provides update on COVID-19 data

Health Director Gibbie Harris and other public health leaders discuss current virus trends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health leaders will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination and case data Wednesday afternoon.

Health Director Gibbie Harris will speak in a virtual news conference at 4 p.m., providing new insights into the county's progress in the fight against the virus. In previous updates, Harris has expressed concern about a growing lack of urgency among eligible adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She also has discussed her department's pivot from mass vaccination clinics to walk-up events as the Mecklenburg County Health Department works to get shots to underserved communities along with younger adults. Shot clinics at local breweries have more recently taken place, with a free beer as part of an incentive to get vaccinated.

Earlier in the afternoon, Harris appeared with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, and Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles at a vaccine clinic in west Charlotte. There, she commended the clinic's efforts to providing vaccines to underserved communities. The clinic, hosted at the MEDIC station along Wilkinson Boulevard, is a collaborative effort with county Emergency Medical Services, the health department, and the North Carolina National Guard.

