Mecklenburg County could propose dropping its mask mandate next week, health director says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said Tuesday he could make a proposal to get rid of the county's mask mandate as early as next week, citing a dramatic decrease on COVID-19 metrics.

Washington made the comment during the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners strategy meeting.

The percent positivity rate in Mecklenburg County on Feb. 6, the latest published date, was 20.8%. That number has steadily decreased over the past week. Metrics are also trending down at the state level, with North Carolina health officials reporting fewer than 4,000 COVID-related hospitalizations.

Washington said last week that he wasn't yet comfortable removing the mask mandate, but said that situation could change in a couple of weeks. The mask mandate was reinstated in the county in August, at the start of the deadly delta surge.

“If we’re able to continue the decline in surge at the rate that’s been happening in the last week, I do see some real opportunities for relaxing mask mandates, relaxing our activities, just within next month,” Dr. Mark McClellan, former FDA commissioner and professor at Duke University said.

