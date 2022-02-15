Mecklenburg County leaders to vote on dropping mask mandate Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will recommend the county drop its mask mandate during a county commissioners meeting Wednesday.
Washington is expected to recommend Mecklenburg County rescind its mask mandate in public spaces, according to the Board of County Commissioners meeting agenda. The board will take a vote after Washington's recommendation. The mandate was reinstated in August, at the start of the delta variant surge.
The percent positivity rate in Mecklenburg County on Feb. 13 — the latest data available — was 15.7%. That's down from 20.8% on Feb. 8, but still above the 10% threshold indicating high community spread of COVID-19. At one point, county officials said the percent positivity rate would need to stay below 5% for seven consecutive days to remove the mask mandate.
“If we’re able to continue the decline in surge at the rate that’s been happening in the last week, I do see some real opportunities for relaxing mask mandates, relaxing our activities, just within next month,” Dr. Mark McClellan, former FDA commissioner and professor at Duke University said.
During a presentation last week, Washington went through data from Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, saying it appeared the public mask mandate made a positive impact.
“You can see that our case rates were about half that of the other counties put together, around us here in Mecklenburg County,” he said.
Wednesday's meeting begins at 5 p.m. WCNC Charlotte will have the latest updates throughout the day on air and online. For the latest breaking news and weather updates, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.