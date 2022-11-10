Sneezing, sore throat among most common COVID-19 symptoms for vaccinated people, study app reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As colder weather approaches, along with concerns over more spread of respiratory viruses, doctors share that the common COVID-19 symptoms might be different than at the beginning of the pandemic, or even since the last winter surge.
Health company ZOE reports the original coronavirus hallmark -- loss of taste and smell -- now ranks #17 among common COVID-19 symptoms, after previously ranking in the top 10.
The company has been tracking this information through an app, where people infected with COVID-19 share what they are experiencing.
Doctors with ZOE say, with vaccinations growing, people should know that other expected symptoms might not present either, like fever or persistent cough.
In fact, its research found persistent cough, while in the top five common symptoms among fully vaccinated people, ranked below runny nose and sneezing:
Runny nose
Headache
Sneezing
Sore throat
Persistent cough
In those who were unvaccinated, fever was more likely to happen alongside those respiratory symptoms:
Headache
Sore Throat
Runny Nose
Fever
Persistent cough
Doctors recommend anyone with doubts about what is behind their symptoms to take a COVID-19 test.
The new omicron-targeting booster is also recommended and widely available across the Carolinas.
In addition to availability at health care providers and pharmacies, Mecklenburg Public Health is offering the new shot at its locations. The agency states that people can make an appointment for the booster dose or primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine online or by calling 980-314-9400. People can also walk into either location during business hours:
- Northwest Health Department: 2845 Beatties Ford Road
- Southeast Health Department: 249 Billingsley Road