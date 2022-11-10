Sneezing, sore throat among most common COVID-19 symptoms for vaccinated people, study app reports

The symptom landscape has changed since the pandemic first began, with vaccination changing how the virus presents, a health study app reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As colder weather approaches, along with concerns over more spread of respiratory viruses, doctors share that the common COVID-19 symptoms might be different than at the beginning of the pandemic, or even since the last winter surge.

Health company ZOE reports the original coronavirus hallmark -- loss of taste and smell -- now ranks #17 among common COVID-19 symptoms, after previously ranking in the top 10.

The company has been tracking this information through an app, where people infected with COVID-19 share what they are experiencing.

Doctors with ZOE say, with vaccinations growing, people should know that other expected symptoms might not present either, like fever or persistent cough.

In fact, its research found persistent cough, while in the top five common symptoms among fully vaccinated people, ranked below runny nose and sneezing:

Runny nose Headache Sneezing Sore throat Persistent cough

In those who were unvaccinated, fever was more likely to happen alongside those respiratory symptoms:

Headache Sore Throat Runny Nose Fever Persistent cough

Doctors recommend anyone with doubts about what is behind their symptoms to take a COVID-19 test.

The new omicron-targeting booster is also recommended and widely available across the Carolinas.