NC records highest one-day COVID-19 cases reported with 1,107 additional cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports the state’s highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.

There are now 22,725 confirmed cases in North Carolina and 775 deaths. 329,582 tests have been performed. From Friday to Saturday it increased by 1,107 new cases, along with 47 additional reported.

Saturday numbers are the biggest day-to-day increase the state has seen in coronavirus cases. North Carolina reported its previous largest single-day increase on Saturday, May 16, with a total of 853 cases.

“This is a notable and concerning increase. As we head into a holiday weekend, please practice the three Ws – wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. When it comes to our health, we need to work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

The data comes after NC enter a prolonged, "Safer at Home" Phase 2 of coronavirus restriction eased Friday at 5 p.m. Restaurants reopened for in-person dining at 50 percent capacity and should use enhanced cleaning and health screening.

On Friday Gov. Cooper said, "I urge all North Carolinians to take the COVID-19 restrictions and safety rules seriously. Keep gatherings to under 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors."