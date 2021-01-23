New strain of coronavirus confirmed in North Carolina

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the first identified case was confirmed by Mako Medical Laboratories in an adult in Mecklenburg County.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the first identified case was confirmed by Mako Medical Laboratories in an adult in Mecklenburg County. To protect the privacy of the individual, no further information will be released.

The new strain called B.1.1.7 was first detected in the United Kingdom in December. According to NCDHHS, there are 195 cases of B.1.1.7 in the US in 21 states as of Friday. Health officials said early data suggest that this new strain may be more contagious than the first strain of coronavirus. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new strain.

“While expected, identification of this COVID-19 variant in North Carolina is concerning, especially at the same time as we are already seeing very high numbers of cases,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD. “It is more important than ever to practice the 3Ws.”

State health officials advise people to stay home except for essential activities and avoid gathering, especially indoors, with people who do not live with you. If you absolutely must travel or be with people you do not live with, get tested in advance, keep it small and outdoors and always wear a mask.