North Carolina passes 1 million COVID-19 cases, 13,000 deaths

The first positive case of COVID-19 in North Carolina was reported on March 3, 2020. Now, the state has recorded over 1 million infections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials reported the state's 1 millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday, 450 days since the first case of the coronavirus was detected.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina has seen 1,000,416 total cases. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 13,055 people have died from the virus in the state.

DHHS reports that 53% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; a little less than half, 48.5%, are fully vaccinated.

"For the past year, we have all been diligent about practicing the 3 Ws," Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., said. "These preventative measures helped us get to where we are today. We’re incredibly grateful to the community organizations and businesses who helped share the 3 Ws and made them their own. As we transition to this new phase of the pandemic and this new campaign, we must continue to protect one another as everyone makes the choice to 'vax up or mask up.'"

To encourage more people to get the vaccine, DHHS announced a new program that will offer $25 cash cards at select clinics in multiple counties, including Mecklenburg and Rowan in the Charlotte region. The $25 cards will also be given to people who drive eligible patients to their first dose of the vaccine.

Private vaccine providers are also getting in on the incentives for vaccinations. CVS announced a new rewards system Thursday.

Starting June 1, eligible customers age 18 or older who have been vaccinated at CVS Health already or who register to get a shot can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. This puts the customer in the running for a bevy of prizes, such as high-dollar gift cards, vacation packages, product packages, and more.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts