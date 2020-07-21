x
North Carolina reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases; Cooper to update state's response

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will provide an update on the state's response to coronavirus after health officials reported over 1,800 new cases Tuesday.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will address the state's response to COVID-19 after health officials reported over 1,800 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,815 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state's overall cases to 102,861. Hospitalizations are near their peak with 1,179 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus. So far, North Carolina has reported 1,668 deaths related to COVID-19. 

Tuesday's update also marks six months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States. The first case of coroanvirus was confirmed in North Carolina on March 3.

Cooper's update will come one week after he announced schools in North Carolina could move forward with Plan B reopening, which is a mix of in-person learning and remote instruction. Some districts in the Charlotte area are going further than than, implementing full remote learning for students when class resumes in August. 

