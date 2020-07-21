North Carolina reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases; Cooper to update state's response

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will provide an update on the state's response to coronavirus after health officials reported over 1,800 new cases Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will address the state's response to COVID-19 after health officials reported over 1,800 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,815 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state's overall cases to 102,861. Hospitalizations are near their peak with 1,179 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus. So far, North Carolina has reported 1,668 deaths related to COVID-19.

Tuesday's update also marks six months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States. The first case of coroanvirus was confirmed in North Carolina on March 3.