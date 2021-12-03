Gov. Cooper signed a $1.7B COVID relief bill. What's in it?

More than $290 million will go to public K-12 schools with an additional $40 million for summer education programs to help students struggling to stay on track.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than $1 billion in COVID-19 relief is headed to North Carolinians after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new bill Thursday.

House Bill 196, which is separate from President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, will be a big boost for small businesses, schools and food assistance programs across the state.

The bill will allocate even more money to struggling North Carolinians as the state continues to battle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While I will ask legislators to revisit some areas of this legislation, including changes necessary to quickly deliver rental assistance, these funds will bring needed relief for people who are struggling, schools and small businesses as we strive to emerge from this pandemic," Cooper said.

More than $400 million of the $1.7 billion goes to state colleges and universities. Another $292 million goes to public K-12 schools with some $40 million being put toward summer programs aimed and keeping students who fell behind due to virtual learning, on course.

Millions more will go to food programs for the elderly, like Meals on Wheels. The law also gives millions of dollars to counties across the state for residents who are struggling to pay rent.

