CVS expands COVID vaccine appointments in NC. Here's the details

New counties confirmed Thursday include Mecklenburg and Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CVS says more North Carolinians will soon have access to COVID-19 shot appointments closer to them.

The retail pharmacy chain confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that more locations would offer vaccines by appointment. The company's online appointment tool shows two stores in Denton and Wake Forest, both of which are fully booked as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. However, a spokesperson for CVS confirmed pharmacies in the following counties will offer shots soon:

New Hanover

Guilford

Union

Randolph

Mecklenburg

Exact store addresses were not made available, but the spokesperson confirmed people looking to get the shot can start booking appointments online starting on Saturday, March 13. The latest allocation of doses will be administered as soon as Sunday, March 14. Appointments can be made online here.

The addition of more vaccine locations comes as North Carolina opens up vaccines for more residents under Group 4. Mass vaccination sites have been opened up from Charlotte to Greensboro as part of coordinated efforts to get more shots into more arms.

Opening up more vaccine centers could also help accelerate state re-opening plans, something Gov. Roy Cooper may want to run with. During a recent news briefing, Cooper touted the state's response to the pandemic and the current vaccination efforts, noting 1.1 million North Carolinians have gotten shots. Not long after, Cooper and a bipartisan group of state legislators announced a plan to get students and teachers back into classrooms full-time.