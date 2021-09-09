Gov. Cooper to share COVID-19 update on Thursday

Gov. Cooper has been looking at North Carolina's COVID-19 trends to make decisions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the COVID-19 task force will share an update on the pandemic Thursday at 3 p.m.

It's unclear if the governor plans to roll out new restrictions. Cooper has pushed schools to require masks in classrooms in his previous briefings.

Cooper's speech will come hours before President Joe Biden is expected to announce stricter COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers. The president originally allowed federal workers to get tested regularly if they didn't want the vaccine. Biden is expected to release a six-point plan to address the latest surge in cases.

Cooper has been looking at federal health recommendations and North Carolina's COVID-19 trends to make decisions for our state.

North Carolina is watching COVID-19 trends closely after Labor Day weekend. It's still too early to tell if we're seeing trends go up because of the holiday.

Health officials say symptoms of COVID-19 typically present themselves around day five after contracting the virus. Test results take about two days to come back. Plus, another day or so for the NCDHHS dashboard to update, so next week might reveal more.

Labs reported 6,290 new cases Thursday, but they made up 11.3% of recent COVID-19 tests - more than double the state's goal of 5% or lower.

More than 3,800 North Carolinians are hospitalized with COVID-19. However, hospitals remain stable.

Health officials say these numbers tell us vaccines work. If you're vaccinated against COVID-19, you're statistically far less likely to be hospitalized or worse. Physicians also say you're less likely to spread it.