Here's how North Carolina plans to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine

The NC Vaccination Planning Team released an outline for a distributing vaccine when it is available. The plan includes four phases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the news of a Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon, many are wondering when it will be widely available and how it will be distributed safely, effectively and fairly.

Even if all goes well and a vaccine is available in the next several months, the initial vaccinations will still need to be rationed. North Carolina health leaders have laid out a plan to get the vaccine to as many people as possible, starting with the most vulnerable.

Who will be the first to get a Covid-19 vaccine?

Here is a breakdown of the phases in which a vaccine will be released, according to the North Carolina Covid-19 Vaccination Planning Team.

Phase 1: An estimated 727,00 - 951,000 people, including those closest to the Covid-19 crisis. This phase is broken into two subgroups. Subgroup 1a includes health care workers and first responders who are at high-risk due to their jobs. These individuals include nurses, doctors, paramedics, pharmacists and community health workers.

A second subgroup in Phase 1 includes long-term care facility residents and staff at congregate living facilities as well as adults with high risk of complications, per the CDC. The subgroup also includes migrant workers, incarcerated individuals, homeless shelter residents, and frontline workers with two or more chronic conditions and other adults with two or more chronic conditions.

Phase 2: An estimated 1.18 million - 1.57 million people. This group includes teachers, school staff and any adults with one chronic health condition. It also includes individuals who are over the age of 65. Migrant workers, incarcerated individuals, homeless shelter residents, and frontline workers who do not have two or more chronic conditions are also included in this phase.

Phase 3: An estimated 574,000 - 767,000 people, including children and young adults. This phase includes essential workers who have no underlying health conditions, but who are at increased risk for exposure due to their jobs. The group also includes children in grades K-12 and college students.

Phase 4: An estimated 3.60 million - 4 million people. This is the last and final phase of vaccinations and includes the remaining population, including adults with no underlying health conditions.