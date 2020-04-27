CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reversed its stance and agreed to name congregate care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks Monday. The newly released records reveal nearly 480 cases in Charlotte-area facilities and 42 deaths. Citadel Salisbury is home to the largest outbreak in the state with 144 cases and 10 deaths, according to NCDHHS records.

"As this pandemic evolves, we will continue to assess the appropriateness of data reporting to balance transparency, public health and individual privacy," Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. "We want to make sure that the information is standardized. We saw a patchwork quilt of information released across the state. We hope this will be helpful to folks as we go forward."

Monday's announcement followed mounting pressure from advocates and journalists across the state.

Earlier this month, Mecklenburg County reversed its own decision and began naming facilities localized to Mecklenburg County.

In addition to naming facilities, including nursing homes and long-term care facilities, NCDHHS also identified the total number of positive cases and number of deaths at each location. Dr. Cohen said the state will update the numbers twice per week.

For much of this pandemic, families have remained at the mercy of nursing homes and health departments to keep them informed. That system proved inconsistent and inefficient at times.

The AARP of North Carolina sent a letter to the governor last week requesting more transparency. AARP Manager of Advocacy Lisa Riegel said information is critical when it comes to caregiving.

"There's already stress with caregiving and then you pile this on top of it and we've got to do whatever we can to make it less stressful and support our caregivers," Riegel said. "They really need to know during this time of COVID whether their loved one's facility is affected or not. Because they're going to be more transparent and release this information, you're not going to have that uncertainty."

In an interview with WCNC Charlotte earlier this month, Dr. Cohen left the door open for the state to name congregate living facilities with outbreaks at some point.

State records show about half of North Carolina's COVID-19 deaths stems from nursing home and long-term care facilities.

List of North Carolina congregate care facilities with COVID-19 coronavirus outbreaks

As of Monday, April 27, 2020

