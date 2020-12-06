North Carolina reports largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

North Carolina reported 1,768 new cases Friday, which is the biggest single-day increase for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 41,249.

Friday's report of 1,768 new lab-confirmed cases also says the state completed a record 21,442 tests in the last 24 hours. The percent positive of overall tests increased as well, going to 10% from 9%.

One piece of good news is that hospitalizations are slightly down, with 760 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 across North Carolina. Prior to Friday's data, the state has reported single-day records for hospitalizations four straight days.

Governor Roy Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen are scheduled to hold a briefing at 2 p.m. Friday from Raleigh. That briefing can be watched live on WCNC.com, the WCNC Charlotte Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter and the WCNC Charlotte app.

As North Carolina leaders weigh their next step, South Carolina is moving forward despite a spike in COVID-19. Governor Henry McMaster issued a new executive order Friday that allows bowling alleys to reopen and lifts capacity restrictions on retail stores. Thursday was the state's biggest spike for new cases in a single day since the pandemic began.