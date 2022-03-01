NC Gov. Cooper to update COVID-19 after state sets single-day case records

North Carolina health officials reported a new single-day case record on Jan. 1, with nearly 20,000 infections being detected statewide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's COVID-19 task force will have an update on the state's response to the omicron variant Tuesday after health officials reported a new single-day record for infections on New Year's Day.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced 12,989 new cases. This came after a new single-day record was reported for Jan. 1, with nearly 20,000 infections being reported.

Cooper's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. WCNC Charlotte will have a live stream of the governor's update on the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and YouTube.

With new positive COVID-19 cases rising in the state, so are the hospitalizations. Data from NCDHHS shows hospitalizations topping 2,700 on Monday with patient counts up nearly 750 from one week ago.

The surge currently driving cases is bigger than last winter, with the two-week daily case average approaching 10,000. Over the past two weeks, nearly 17% of tests have come back positive, including a staggering 27% on Jan. 1.

Cooper's update Tuesday comes as testing sites across the Charlotte area have been inundated with long lines as thousands of people try to find tests. StarMed Healthcare, one of the largest test providers, has closed multiple locations and been forced to turn people away due to the overwhelming demand for tests this week.

"Right now all the sites are busy. I don’t know when this wave is going to start to slow down but our positivity rate is well over 20%, at this site I think it's 25% and it’s just a sign of the times," CEO Michael Estramonte said.

Several of StarMed's Charlotte sites are at schools. They also double as vaccination clinics, with doctors urging parents to get their children vaccinated if eligible.

"You have a lot more infection control with vaccination. Also, we are protecting our teachers, some of them are high-risk patient populations so even for them, vaccinating our kids is very important. So it's good for everybody," Dr. Vrushali Patwardhan, a pediatrician with Novant Health said.

The state revised its safe schools' toolkit, getting in line with the CDC's latest isolation guidance. Any student who tests positive but doesn't have any symptoms can return to class after five days, with five more days of strict masking.

