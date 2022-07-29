x
Coronavirus

North Carolina ranked among the safest states for COVID-19

The rankings are based on the level of community transmission, positive tests, vaccination rates and hospitalizations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for North Carolina.

We're among the safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to WalletHub's latest survey.

North Carolina ranks third when it comes to safety while Maine took the top spot, followed by Rhode Island.

North Carolina’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 1st – Vaccination Rate
  • 12th – Hospitalization Rate
  • 3rd – Death Rate
  • 17th – Level of Community Transmission

