North Carolina ranked among the safest states for COVID-19

The rankings are based on the level of community transmission, positive tests, vaccination rates and hospitalizations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for North Carolina.

We're among the safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to WalletHub's latest survey.

North Carolina ranks third when it comes to safety while Maine took the top spot, followed by Rhode Island.

North Carolina’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

1 st – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 12 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 3 rd – Death Rate

– Death Rate 17th – Level of Community Transmission

