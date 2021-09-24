Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to be available at most N.C. vaccination locations

The NCDHHS says those eligible can find booster shots at their health care provider, pharmacies, and other locations where COVID-19 vaccines are available.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — COVID-19 booster shots to be available at most of NC's vaccination locations, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

If you are at high risk for serious illness or exposure and have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more, you can receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they become available to providers.

NCDHHS said once providers have access to booster shots, they can begin administering them immediately.

Who is considered 'high-risk'?

The CDC says anyone categorized as the following can receive a booster:

65 years or older

18 years or older with underlying medical conditions

Work in a high-risk setting like healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers or food workers are eligible in North Carolina

"If you are eligible, get your booster. If you aren’t vaccinated yet, don’t wait," NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. said. "The COVID-19 virus is more contagious than ever and we are seeing it attack the unvaccinated and make them very sick at an alarming rate."

Visit MySpot.nc.gov and check “Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)” to search locations and ensure Pfizer is available.

If you have questions about whether to get a Pfizer booster, NCDHHS encourages you to talk to a medical professional to get their opinion.

NCDHHS encourages everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to continue to practice the 3 Ws: wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to protect yourself and others.

If you have questions about Pfizer COVID-19 boosters, you can join NCDHHS's upcoming Town Hall with Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer on Monday, Sept. 27, 5:30-6 p.m. by dialing (855) 756-7520 and entering 76072# when prompted.

Visit MySpot.nc.gov for more COVID-19 information and updates and to find a vaccine location near you.

