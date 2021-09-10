Nearly 30% of Rock Hill students have been quarantined this school year

In the last week, 247 students have been in isolation, 667 students in quarantine, and 131 students have tested positive for COVID-19 across the district.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Data released on Friday shows 4,790 students in Rock Hill Schools have been quarantined since Aug. 3. That's 29.44% of students in the district, including children who were already in quarantine on the first day of school.

Of that number, 1,649 students quarantined this year are in elementary school, 1,729 are in middle school, 1,409 are in high school, and three are in other district sites.

Cumulative positive COVID-19 tests for the school year are also split: 250 elementary students have tested positive this school year, 221 middle school students, 197 high school students, and three at other district sites.

In the last week, 247 students have been in isolation, 667 students in quarantine, and 131 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 18 staff members have been in isolation in the last week, seven in quarantine, and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rock Hill Schools says on its website that school leaders "encourage mask usage for all of our students, faculty and staff." Masks are not mandated, though.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts