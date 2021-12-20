School district alters winter break to protect against COVID-19

The Fort Mill School District is extending the winter break by two days.

FORT MILL, S.C. — COVID-19 cases spiked during the 2020 holiday season and the same is expected this year, so schools are trying to keep COVID-19 out of classrooms.

The Fort Mill School District adjusted its school calendar mid-year to extend winter break by two days starting Monday instead of Wednesday.

“The district believes the adjustment to these schedules are an important factor in mitigating of COVID-19 during the winter break," Fort Mill School Superintendent Chuck Epps said at a school board meeting.

That means students’ last day of school will be Friday, May 27 instead of May 26 to make sure they still have 180 days of in-person learning to stay in line with state guidelines.

The school district said starting winter break early will allow students who were identified as close contacts enough time to quarantine before Christmas -- and hopefully limit spread among family and friends gathering for the holidays.

“We hope that everybody over the break will, you know, not let down their guard and still trying to maintain the best they can with the guidance that we've received from our from our health organizations," Burke said.

Fort Mill isn't alone in altering school calendars midyear in an effort to keep COVID-19 out. The Chester County School District will be remote for three days from Jan. 5 through Jan. 7, even though the South Carolina Department of Education isn’t backing the district’s decision.

Chester County Schools spokesperson Chris Christoff said the break should give students enough time to exhibit symptoms after the holiday gatherings.

“If they're going to get sick, I'll have extra time to really see if they exhibit any symptoms or any signs of COVID before coming back into the classroom," Christoff said.

The South Carolina Department of Education said Chester County Schools will have to make up the remote learning days with in-person learning later in the school year.

"Chester County School District has been advised that if it moves forward with virtual learning days in January then it will have to add in-person days later in the school year to meet the 180 day requirement," according to the South Carolina Department of Education, "Districts cannot choose to move to virtual instruction “out of an abundance of caution”. Moves to virtual instruction must be substantiated by actual COVID-19 isolation or quarantine figures. This was a requirement set forth by the General Assembly in legislation (S.704) earlier this year."

DHEC also isn't exactly on board for a longer winter break because of the holidays. The full statement released by DHEC said:

"We have heard that a few schools and districts have decided to go virtual a few days prior to releasing for winter break and/or a few days after returning from winter break. This was an autonomous decision made by these schools and districts in hopes of mitigating potential outbreaks due to holiday activity. At this time, we do not recommend a delayed return to in-person learning after winter break as a method for preventing increased cases.

DHEC recognizes that the most effective mitigation strategies continue to be masking, physical distancing, testing, and of course, vaccinations for ages 5 and up. We strongly urge all students and staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible and be proactive in utilizing prevention methods during their winter break."

The Chester County School District is keeping its plan.

“This is a purely proactive decision. What we don't want is to be in a situation where we have to react quickly or shut down in school," Christoff said. "This is a purely out of safety for our students and staff.”