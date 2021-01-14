Several big organizations working together to hit target goal of 1 million vaccinations by July 4 in North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway will serve as initial venues to contribute to this public-private initiative.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several big companies are working together to hit a target goal of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4, 2021.

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway announced the unique public-private partnership with the State of North Carolina and backed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Thursday's announcement aligns with Gov. Cooper’s Jan. 12 announcement at a news conference in Raleigh that several mass vaccination sites are being established across the state to boost the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor and Secretary of DHHS Dr. Mandy Cohen announced Atrium Health as the health system to offer mass vaccination events in Charlotte and surrounding counties.

We are now administering vaccines to those eligible at Atrium Health Union, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health Cabarrus. Hear from some of the first patients that received the first dose of their vaccine in these rural communities: https://t.co/gNTmYBskHa — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) January 13, 2021

To meet the goal of 1 million vaccinations, the partners will work together to administer the vaccine, provide logistics and operations support and offer a venue for an efficient and safe initiative.

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Motor Speedway and a soon to be determined location in the Winston-Salem area will serve as initial venues to contribute to this public-private initiative.