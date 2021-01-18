South Carolina health officials to discuss the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout efforts

South Carolina health officials will discuss the state's response to COVID-19 and provide an update on the vaccine rollout efforts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina health officials will hold a news briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the state's response to COVID-19 and its vaccine rollout efforts.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, the DHEC Interim Public Health Director, will be in attendance at the 2 p.m. news conference. WCNC Charlotte will stream the briefing live on Youtube, Facebook and the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Just last week, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) released a statement about receiving less doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than requested, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there aren't enough vaccines to go around.

DHEC has updated the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine allocation totals on our website. https://t.co/8WgResZIlS — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 17, 2021

According to a statement received by WLTX, DHEC said that the state and state hospitals are receiving the same number of doses of the vaccine as previous weeks. According to DHEC, some hospitals and vaccine providers have requested four to five times more doses than before because of high demand.

According to DHEC, the state can't fulfill the providers' request for increased vaccine allocations because there is not enough vaccine available from the federal government.

SC is slated to receive roughly 31,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to DHEC, they are not expecting the allocation from the federal government to increase anytime soon.