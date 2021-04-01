Where to receive your coronavirus vaccine in the Carolinas

For the first time, select members of the public will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as county health departments move into Phase 1B vaccine distribution.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beginning of the Phase 1B coronavirus vaccine distribution marks the first time any member of the public have been eligible to receive the vaccine. Phase 1A, which begin in December, was limited to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

Each county will move from Phase 1A to Phase 1B independently in this county-by-county rollout. Factors contributing to the progress of phases including the available supply of the vaccine and the progress through the previous phase. The process for making reservations will vary by county and not all counties have announced plans publicly yet.

Everyone will need to receive two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in order for it to be effective.

County-by-county coronavirus vaccine distribution status

When and how to reserve appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for counties in North Carolina and South Carolina near Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County, including the City of Charlotte

Current Phase: 1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6.

1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6. Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: Yes

Yes How to make a reservation: Eligible Phase 1b Group 1 members may make a first dose appointment online at: mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/. Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5. If you leave a message, we will attempt to return your call within 24-48 business hours.

Eligible Phase 1b Group 1 members may make a first dose appointment online at: mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/. Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5. If you leave a message, we will attempt to return your call within 24-48 business hours. Where will vaccines be administered? To access parking for the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bojangles' Coliseum BOplex, please use the entrance on Briar Creek Road. Briar Creek Road is exit 244 on East Independence Blvd. For close parking, please use sections 10-15 in the parking lot.

To access parking for the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bojangles' Coliseum BOplex, please use the entrance on Briar Creek Road. Briar Creek Road is exit 244 on East Independence Blvd. For close parking, please use sections 10-15 in the parking lot. Which manufacture: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Is documentation required: Your name, age, and address will be verified but no specific documentation is required.

Alexander County

Current Phase: 1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6.

1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6. Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: Yes

Yes How to make a reservation: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Anson County

Current Phase: 1A.

1A. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: Not applicable.

Not applicable. How to make a reservation: Not applicable.

Not applicable. Which manufacture: TBA

Ashe County

We hope to have this information shortly

Avery County

We hope to have this information shortly

Burke County

Current Phase: 1A.

1A. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: Not applicable.

Not applicable. How to make a reservation: Not applicable.

Not applicable. Which manufacture: TBA

Cabarrus County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 6.

1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 6. Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: TBA

How to make a reservation: TBA

Which manufacture: TBA

Caldwell County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning no sooner than Jan. 11.

1A with 1B beginning no sooner than Jan. 11. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: TBA

How to make a reservation: TBA

Which manufacture: TBA

Catawba County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 11.

1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 11. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: TBA

How to make a reservation: TBA

Which manufacture: TBA

Chester County

We hope to have this information soon

Chesterfield County

We hope to have this information soon

Cleveland County

We hope to have this information soon

Gaston County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 8.

1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 8. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: Yes

How to make a reservation: The County has set up a hotline for residents to call to begin the pre-registration process for the vaccination clinic. That number is 704-866-3170. County employees will staff the hotline beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and will be available each day until 5 p.m.

The County has set up a hotline for residents to call to begin the pre-registration process for the vaccination clinic. That number is 704-866-3170. County employees will staff the hotline beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and will be available each day until 5 p.m. If all operators are busy, residents can leave a voicemail, and a county staffer will return their call to begin the registration process.



Which manufacture: TBA

Iredell County

We hope to have this information soon

Lancaster County

We hope to have this information soon

Lincoln County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B reservations beginning Jan. 6

1A with 1B reservations beginning Jan. 6 Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: Reservations for Phase 1B Group 1 will open Jan. 6. Details on how to make a reservation coming soon.

Reservations for Phase 1B Group 1 will open Jan. 6. Details on how to make a reservation coming soon. How to make a reservation: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Rowan County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning no sooner than Jan. 18.

1A with 1B beginning no sooner than Jan. 18. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: TBA

TBA How to make a reservation: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Stanly County

Current Phase: 1A.

1A. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: TBA

TBA How to make a reservation: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Union County