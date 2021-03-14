Charlotte's COVID-19 metrics are heading in the right direction. Health leaders hope people still take COVID-19 seriously over spring break.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says though COVD-19 metrics are going in the right direction in North Carolina, that can easily change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As vaccinations continue to roll out in the Carolinas and some COVID-19 restrictions loosen, health officials are urging people to continue to take safety precautions seriously as the coronavirus remains a threat.

With spring break season now underway, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said she knows this is usually a time of carefree fun and travel -- but people need to be smart about it.

“Everybody's so glad to be outside, having a good time, and it's an opportunity for people to get together in groups that they (aren't) always involved with," Harris acknowledged.

While not ideal, Harris says it can safely be done

“We’re not telling people not to celebrate spring break we know that’s an important part of the spring for many people, especially folks with kids," she said.

But Harris said it’s crucial people don’t forget we are still in a pandemic.

“One more time, asking you to be careful, and very thoughtful and smart about your interactions," Harris said.

Harris says though COVD-19 metrics are going in the right direction in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina, that can easily change.

It comes as Duke University school administrators implemented a stay-in-place order for all undergraduate students and moved to fully remote learning for a week after more than 180 positive cases were reported over the past week.

“It is critical that we not see backtracking in our numbers, that we not see our numbers going up," Harris said.

As more restrictions are loosened, Sana Mujahid with Consumer Reports reminds people COVID-19 can still be passed by touching everyday items like gas pumps, grocery carts, and pin pads.

Harris said the best defense is still following the 3 Ws: wear a cloth mask over your mouth and nose, wait six feet apart and avoid close contact, and wash your hands for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.