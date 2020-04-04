CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Friday night 'thank you' campaign dedicated to first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic lead to loud noises across communities.

At 7 p.m. Friday, residents left their homes to bang pots and pans, or anything that makes noise, to thank first responders.

"In the face of coronavirus, our community has stepped up to help one another. Let’s show our support by stepping outside at the same time, on the same day, and making some noise," Atrium Health said in a released statement in support of the movement. "We might be physically apart, but we’re more together than ever. Make some noise. And let your local healthcare professionals and neighbors know you’re in this fight with them, too."

Participants were encouraged to post photos and videos on social medial using the hashtag #ThanksHealthHeroes.

Several uptown Charlotte buildings will also participate by lighting up in green on Friday night to represent health, harmony, and thanks to healthcare workers.

