Why doctors say the time between the two-dose COVID-19 shots is important

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two shots, weeks apart. For those struggling to get their second dose within the recommended three- or four-week window, there is some flexibility with how late you can complete the vaccine series, and it is much more than the wiggle room with how soon you can get that second shot.

However, the maximum amount of time between doses is a lot wider. The CDC reports, while it is preferable to get the second shot as close to the recommended window as possible, a person has up to six weeks after their first shot.



To understand why, first, it is important to know what the two shots do.



"The idea is the first dose of vaccine primes your immune system, the second dose gives you a strong response for more protection," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health.



There is also a reason to space the two doses out, and it has to do with letting the immune system rest and prepare for that second stronger response.



"If you get these two vaccines too close together then the total length of time that the spike protein is in your body, for it to respond to it, is shorter," said Dr. David Montefiori, a professor of surgery with the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.