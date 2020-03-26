CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coronavirus uncertainties have caused many people to lose their jobs, but the good news is that plenty of other jobs are now hiring because of an increased need — especially in the retail business.

Grocery stores and gas stations like Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Sheetz and Quicktrip all say they are hiring for thousands of new positions across the greater Charlotte area.

That’s the result of more demand for workers to fulfill those essential jobs that are needed even during the coronavirus crisis.

“Making sure that the food and supplies are on the shelves," Justin Yancey, Senior Marketing Director for SAS Retail Services says. "We’re also assisting with cleaning and sanitizing the store, the carts, the shelves to ensure that it’s safe when everyone is shopping."

Some companies have even increased pay like at Sheetz where employees will receive a $3/hour increase during this time.

But those stores that are hiring tell WCNC Charlotte even in this retail role, personal health is still a priority. Some Harris Teeter locations like in Tega Cay have installed plexiglass shields to limit the direct connection between shoppers and employees.

In the virtual world, care and appreciation are also being shown through the hashtag #RetailResponders. It’s a chance to acknowledge and celebrate those essential employees who work in the retail industry. If you’re interested in any of these new job opportunities see these links to apply:

Sheetz https://jobs.sheetz.com/

https://jobs.sheetz.com/ QuickTrip https://www.quiktrip.com/Jobs

Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Wal-Mart & more: https://www.sasretail.com/employment/

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

'We miss them, we love them' | Union County educators hold parades to cheer up students

How to help those impacted by COVID-19 without leaving your home

Charlotte Instagram page aims to help people left jobless due to COVID-19

VERIFY: Viral video using news clips to falsely claim bananas stop coronavirus