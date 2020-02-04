CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte is preparing South Village residence halls to be used as a part of the Mecklenburg County and state of North Carolina planning and response efforts for COVID-19.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois announced Thursday that it may become necessary for Holshouser, Hunt, Laurel, Levine, Sanford and Scott Halls to be opened for support of the county and state’s plans to protect the health and safety of the community.

Mecklenburg County officials could not confirm how the residence halls would be utilized but said more details will be available if a decision is made to use the dorms.

Nearly a year ago, on April 30, 2019, an active shooter terrorized the UNC Charlotte campus. Dubois wrote Thursday, “We also cannot forget that those who may need our help -- medical professionals, city, county and state officials, first responders, our neighbors -- are the same people who came running to assist us a little less than a year ago when we needed them most. It’s now our turn to help them.”

The University has been in contact with students who had been living in South Village dorms. Under the terms of the county and state stay-at-home orders, the University said it has been granted an exception for these residents to come back to campus to retrieve any belongings left behind using a scheduling plan and protocol that practices appropriate social distancing. More information can be found HERE.

RELATED: Charlotte librarians using 3D printers to make masks for healthcare workers

RELATED: Students moving out of UNCC dorms due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Schools closed across the Carolinas due to coronavirus

RELATED: UNC Charlotte cancels some study abroad programs due to coronavirus threat