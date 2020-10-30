181 cases, 6 deaths now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Charlotte church

Mecklenburg County health officials have now confirmed 181 cases, six deaths and at least 10 hospitalizations linked to the United House of Prayer For All People.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Mecklenburg County have now confirmed 181 cases of COVID-19, six deaths and at least 10 hospitalizations to an outbreak at the United House of Prayer For All People in north Charlotte.

Of those 181 cases, 172 are Mecklenburg County residents, four are in Iredell County and Gaston County, and one person lives in Cabarrus County. The health department has attempted to contact at least 262 close contacts of those confirmed cases. Of the six deaths, five were in Mecklenburg County and one was in Gaston County.

More than 1,000 people attended the week-long services held at the north Charlotte church from October 4-11. Following the outbreak, Mecklenburg County ordered the church to remain closed through November 5. Church leaders also declined an invitation to host testing sites at the church.

Mecklenburg County officials are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 across the county at 1 p.m. Friday. As of Thursday, October 30, there are 33,974 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. Sadly, 390 people have died as a result of the virus.

Earlier this week, Governor Roy Cooper said state leaders are worried that people are letting down their guard and gathering in large crowds, putting themselves at risk for spreading coronavirus.