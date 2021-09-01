x
Coronavirus

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

The CDC says overall fully vaccinated people will have much milder symptoms than an unvaccinated person.
Credit: Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com
Richmond public school staff required to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different in fully vaccinated people.

Let's connect the dots.

Experts say vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalization and severe illness, not infections altogether.

One analysis from a health app found the five most common symptoms among fully vaccinated people.

They are headache, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and loss of smell.

Health experts also say vaccinated people are more likely to be asymptomatic if they do get COVID-19. But breakthrough infections are still uncommon.

In Mecklenburg County, officials say less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have gotten COVID-19.

