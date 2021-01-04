Avoid these 5 activities after taking the COVID-19 vaccine

Experts say there are some important things you should avoid after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to more and more people across the Carolinas, experts are advising against doing certain things after receiving the shot.

Here are five things medical experts say you should not do after getting your COVID-19 vaccine:

1. Do not get a tattoo or piercing right after your shot

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) says there's a slight chance it could trigger an immune response on top of the vaccine.

Your best bet is to wait at least a few days before getting that ink or piercing.

2. Do not book any other vaccine appointments around the same time

Scientists say this is out of an abundance of caution. There's still not enough information about how the COVID-19 vaccine will interact with others.

Experts suggest waiting two weeks to get any other kind of shot.

3. Do not push yourself to exercise

Forcing yourself to workout will likely make you feel worse and not better.

It's best to take a day or two off if you're feeling run down after your shot.

4. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Water helps your body process your body's immune response to the vaccine.

Plus, if you do spike a fever as a result of the vaccine, staying hydrated will help your body fight it off.

5. Don't lose your vaccine card

We don't know exactly when, where or how that card will be needed just yet but it could likely be your golden ticket for jumping back into the "normal" world.

The good news is right now stores like Staples, Office Depot and Office Max are laminating COVID-19 vaccination cards for free.