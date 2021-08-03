Here's how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Getting an appointment hasn't been easy. Here's a step-by-step guide for some of the biggest vaccination sites in the Charlotte area.
While more people are becoming eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, getting an appointment isn’t getting any easier. There is still a limited supply of it and the demand grows each time we move into the next group or phase of people.
Right now, in North Carolina, anyone in Groups 1, 2 or 3 are eligible. That’s health care workers, people living or working in long-term care facilities, anyone 65 and older, or school employees and front-line essential workers.
Getting an appointment will take a little bit of luck and a lot of patience.
Charlotte-area health departments and the two major area hospital systems have been giving the vaccine from the start. It’s where the bulk of the vaccine supply is going.
This week, Atrium Health is having a mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium for frontline essential workers. Over the weekend, they’ll give the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Johnson C. Smith University.
Right now, Novant Health is booked out until April -- but there are some tips and tricks to get an appointment sooner. Novant Health officials gave WCNC Charlotte a step-by-step guide to making an appointment.
“We recommend checking back on a regular basis as we do offer appointments real-time or if we have a cancellation,” said Pam Norton, Director of Operations for Novant Health.
Chapter one: Registering with Novant Health
Start by going to getvaccinated.org.
Once on Novant Health's Get Vaccinated page, you'll be able to start the scheduling process.
"When you click 'Schedule Now,' it’s going to take you through a series of questions to determine if you're eligible and where you should be scheduled,” Norton said.
Having a Novant Health MyChart account isn't necessary but could be helpful. After selecting a prioritization group, locations will be listed.
Short questionnaire
The next step will be a short questionnaire about any symptoms or recent vaccinations. Then, available appointments will be shown.
Even if it seems far out, book it -- appointments often can be moved up.
As Novant Health gets more vaccine from the state, they work to bring in people who have already been waiting. Then, more appointments are released to the public.
“We do recommend checking back on Saturdays,” said Norton. It’s when the most appointments will be available.
Many people have said checking late at night or early in the morning could be worth it but it’s never a guarantee.
“The only benefit to getting up in the middle of the night when no one else is online is just for a cancellation,” said Norton.
Registering for your second dose
Second appointments for people given the Pfizer or Moderna shot will be given at the site after the first shot is given.
Chapter two: Registering with Atrium Health
Log in or sign up for MyAtriumHealth
When scheduling through Atrium Health, an account is necessary. Making one only takes a few minutes.
You don't need to be an Atrium Health patient in order to make an account.
Short questionnaire
After logging in, select schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. After answering a few questions to check eligibility, it will give the option to select an appointment at one of this week’s mass clinics.
Picking your appointment
Appointments can also be made at other Atrium Health locations. After selecting the best location or all of them, the page may take a few minutes to load before showing what time slots are available.
Some of that is luck and refreshing the page could help.
“Being aware and keep checking back is going to be important,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health.
Atrium Health will note which events are giving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While health officials say getting any of the vaccines is a good idea, this gives people the chance to choose if they’d like the single-dose shot. The same rules apply and checking back often will be key.
For those getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the second dose appointment will be booked at the same time as the first appointment.
Chapter three: Registering at pharmacies and grocery stores
Many people are used to getting the flu shot at the grocery store or pharmacy and now several in the Carolinas area are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think it’s important that Harris Teeter become a part of the solution,” said Danna Robinson with Harris Teeter.
Harris Teeter
Start by going to harristeeter.com/covidcare, the website has an automated system that will ask questions to check eligibility before showing you the dates that are open.
“We do expect to continue to receive allocations of the vaccine and we'll be adding more appointments as vaccine becomes available,” said Robinson.
Harris Teeter is offering appointments in both North and South Carolina and books second doses at the same time as first.
Walgreens
Several Walgreens pharmacies in the area are booking appointments too. The website only allows pharmacies to book 3 days out, so it is hit or miss and really comes down to luck.
It can be frustrating, and on Monday, WCNC Charlotte couldn’t find any local locations with available appointments.
Many people are shopping around for the best time, but health officials from several organizations are noticing more no-shows. While doses will never go to waste, it’s important to cancel the appointments that won’t be used, it may be exactly what gets a neighbor in need their shot of hope.