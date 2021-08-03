Here's how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Getting an appointment hasn't been easy. Here's a step-by-step guide for some of the biggest vaccination sites in the Charlotte area.

“We recommend checking back on a regular basis as we do offer appointments real-time or if we have a cancellation,” said Pam Norton, Director of Operations for Novant Health.

Right now, Novant Health is booked out until April -- but there are some tips and tricks to get an appointment sooner. Novant Health officials gave WCNC Charlotte a step-by-step guide to making an appointment.

This week, Atrium Health is having a mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium for frontline essential workers. Over the weekend, they’ll give the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Johnson C. Smith University.

Charlotte-area health departments and the two major area hospital systems have been giving the vaccine from the start. It’s where the bulk of the vaccine supply is going.

Getting an appointment will take a little bit of luck and a lot of patience.

Right now, in North Carolina, anyone in Groups 1, 2 or 3 are eligible. That’s health care workers, people living or working in long-term care facilities, anyone 65 and older, or school employees and front-line essential workers.

While more people are becoming eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, getting an appointment isn’t getting any easier. There is still a limited supply of it and the demand grows each time we move into the next group or phase of people.

Chapter one : Registering with Novant Health

Start by going to getvaccinated.org.

Once on Novant Health's Get Vaccinated page, you'll be able to start the scheduling process.

"When you click 'Schedule Now,' it’s going to take you through a series of questions to determine if you're eligible and where you should be scheduled,” Norton said.

Having a Novant Health MyChart account isn't necessary but could be helpful. After selecting a prioritization group, locations will be listed.

Short questionnaire

The next step will be a short questionnaire about any symptoms or recent vaccinations. Then, available appointments will be shown.

Even if it seems far out, book it -- appointments often can be moved up.

As Novant Health gets more vaccine from the state, they work to bring in people who have already been waiting. Then, more appointments are released to the public.

“We do recommend checking back on Saturdays,” said Norton. It’s when the most appointments will be available.

We've heard from a lot of you, getting a #COVID19Vaccine appt is hard! Thanks @NovantHealth for giving us a step by step guide. Appointments there are booked until April but sign up, it may be moved up as supply allows! Plus, check back on Sat, it's when new appts go online @wcnc pic.twitter.com/yZDWKv9VRN — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) March 8, 2021

Many people have said checking late at night or early in the morning could be worth it but it’s never a guarantee.

“The only benefit to getting up in the middle of the night when no one else is online is just for a cancellation,” said Norton.

Registering for your second dose